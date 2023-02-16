Search
Nigerian Judges who declared Uzodimma Imo governor denied visas for US Conference

The former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke has reportedly revealed that members of a seven-man panel of the Nigerian Supreme Court who declared a candidate who came fourth in the last Imo governorship election as governor have been denied visas to the United States.

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Muhammad Tanko, on January 14, 2020, had stunned the nation when it nullified the governorship election of Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, declaring Hope Uzodinma as the rightful winner of the exercise.

The Tanko-led panel consequently asked the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a certificate of return to Uzodinma immediately.

The court in a unanimous decision held that Ihedioha did not win the majority of votes cast in the election.

Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the judge who read the judgement, ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha and give a fresh one to his APC rival.

