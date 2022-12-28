Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nigerian Govt to announce salary increment for civil servants

News

The Nigerian government will soon make pronouncements on salary addition for civil servants.

The government is considering a raise due to the rising cost of living caused by inflation.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige addressed reporters at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ngige announced that a Presidential Committee on Salaries had embarked on a review of current pay.

The advisory group is expected to come up with salary adjustments early next year.

The committee is working with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

The minister further confirmed that the team is chaired by the Finance Ministry.

“I am the co-chair to look at the demands of the workers. Discussions on evaluation are ongoing.

“As we enter the new year, the government will make some pronouncements”, Ngige said.

