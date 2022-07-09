Nigerian Filmmaker Julius Onah to Direct ‘Captain America 4’

Julius Onah will be directing Captain America 4, starring Anthony Mackie.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has signed the deal with the Nigerian-American filmmaker who is famous for his work on 2018’s The Cloverfield Paradox and 2019’s Luce. He also, reportedly, co-wrote the Jean-Michel Basquiat biopic Samo Lives.

The sequel is being written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, and this new project will mark Mackie’s first movie as Captain America, even though he already established himself as the Falcon the MCU world.

We can’t wait!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...