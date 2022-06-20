Nigerian Designer Ese Azenabor Gets Shout Out on Remake of Hit Hollywood Film, Father of the Bride

Ese Azenabor is beyond estastic after being given a shout out on a huge platform such a Hollywood film.

The US-based Nigerian designer who is known for her statement making dresses and bridal couture was mentioned in a wedding dress shopping scene in the new remake of the hit comedy, Father of the Bride.

Ese Azenabor shared the exciting news on her Instagram, posting a clip of the scene where she was mentioned. She confessed that she fell off her chair when she heard her name.

Azenabor had this to say about the life changing moment;

“OMG!!! 😱😱🎉🎉🎉 Have you seen the recent remake to the classic “Father of the Bride” in theatres? Yours truly is mentioned in one of the dress shopping scenes!!! When the SNL star, Chloe Fineman says, “Give me the Esé Azénabor, Vera Wang and Zuhair Murad dress'” I fell off my chair. 🤯🤯We have been getting hundreds of messages for weeks about being mentioned and I am finally just getting a chance to see this movie. Guys, I’m over the moon excited!!!What an honor not only to be mentioned amongst these amazing designers but to also be mentioned on a huge Hollywood screen to a classic remake! I’m still in disbelief and letting it sink in! Thank you God🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Ese Azenabor is a Texas based designer who has serviced some celebrity clients such as Crystal Smith.

