Nigerian Breweries gave Nigerians the ultimate Detty December with an exciting lineup of activities

Last December, Nigerian Breweries further entrenched its name in the minds of its consumers, with dazzling shows and concerts sponsored by the various brands submerged within the company — proving again that intrinsic values, such as compassion, happiness, and love, associated with the festive season are not only expressed via wish cards and phone calls but also through events and shows.

It all began with the Psquare forever concert, sponsored by the newest addition to the Nigerian Breweries portfolio, Zagg, where consumers and guests were treated to the rich taste of the perfect blend of energy and malt, after which Gulder, one of the brands under the Nigerian Breweries portfolio, kicked off the festive month with a high-flying concert for one of its ambassadors, Larry Gaaga. This event was hosted by Funny Bone and graced by many high-profile performing acts, including Wande Coal, Joeboy, Lojay, and Peruzzi.

Zagg, Desperados, Star Radler, and a host of other brands then came together to sponsor Entertainment week at Livespot. There was a line of events at Entertainment week, ranging from masterclasses, Think Tanks, Gen Z Republik, NFT Gallery, among others, where these brands were fully represented. The guests were treated to live performances from superstars, while many artists and creatives in the music industry joined the panel discussion in bolstering the future of the entertainment industry.

As a part of Entertainment week, The Mavin All-Stars event featuring Don Jazzy, Rema, Bayanni, Crayon, Boy Spyce, Arya Star, Magixx, Ladipoe and Johnny Drille pulled all the stops with electrifying performances that left the crowd wanting more. Boy Spyce delighted the crowd with his hit song “Nobody,” while Arya Star sent the crowd into a frenzy as she performed arguably one of the biggest songs of 2022 —”Rush.”

Talking about hits, Kizz Daniel brought the heat during Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos Concert, which took place on the 17th of December and treated fans to a wonderful time of splendid music performances. Held at the Eko Convention Center, the event was sponsored by two brands that signed Kizz Daniel as their ambassador — Legend and Star Radler. Other scintillating acts included Joeboy, Skibii, Seyi Vibes, Iyanya and many more.

Showcasing fantastic performances is a trait that Rhythm Unplugged has embodied, and on the 21st of December, 2022, the event lived up to its hype. Featuring artistes like Craig David, Wande Coal, Kizz Daniel, Young John, and even Omah Lay, Rhythm Unplugged treated its audience to a celebration of local and international music with Heineken, Desperados and Zagg ensuring the guests were well refreshed.

One of the biggest revelations of 2022 and YBNL’s latest signee, Asake, also had his concert —Asake Live— on the 22nd of December, while Wizkid —arguably one of the country’s biggest musical export— had his concert tagged “Wizkid Live” on the 24th of December, 2022 — both events, sponsored by Desperados, Heineken, Star Radler, Tiger Beer and Zagg.

With the sponsorship of Wonderland Lagos, Nigerian Breweries brands—Maltina, Zagg, Heineken, and Desperados — created unique experiences for its consumers. Wonderland, a 33-day multi-story event, thrilled attendees with all round fun, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in the megacity of Lagos. With bespoke villages Qatar Live in Wonderland Lagos, Christmas in Wonderland, Wonder X, and Wonderland Market, featuring over 100+ attractions for everyone — children, young adults, and adults, Wonderland tuned out to be the premier destination for those seeking world-class entertainment, replicating European Christmas markets and other exciting holiday destinations.

Also, Maltina and Legend strategically partnered with Eko Hotels & Suites to create the Prideland Edition of Tropical Christmas. Aimed at satisfying its attendees with a choice holiday destination to create memorable experiences, the Prideland edition featured live shows, exquisite cuisines, and comfort away from home.

Creating memorable experiences for its consumers is a mantra that has never strayed far from the mission and vision of the Nigerian Breweries and being a part of these events, through its various brands has further shown its commitment to fulfilling this mantra.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...