Nigerian Breweries brands brew a fun-filled December at Wonderland!

This December, Nigerian Breweries through its brands is set to bring all the fun and excitement at Wonderland Lagos. Nestled in the heart of Eko Atlantic Energy city, Wonderland Lagos is an iconic celebration of Christmas cheer. The brand-new city was all lit up at its official tree-lighting ceremony on the 15th of December and is now set to be a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages.

With all the games, family fun and thrills that await you, your favourite Nigerian Breweries brands; Heineken, Maltina, Desperados and Zagg, will be on ground to keep you refreshed throughout your Wonderland experience.

While Heineken will lead the pack, Maltina will share happiness with the little ones as they make new friends and have loads of fun at Nickfest. The more youthful visitors are not left out as the edgy taste of Desperados and Zagg will also be available while they enjoy thrilling activities in the PlayStation hub, Santas Games Hamlet, Vegas in Wonderland, and the Wonderland VR and Arcade.

So, whether you’re coming into the Wonderland village or shopping with your family at the Wonderland Market, there’s a Heineken, Maltina, Desperados or Zagg waiting just for you. At Wonderland, it’ll truly be a December to Remember.

Photo caption

L-R: Azuka Ijenebe, Brand Manager, Heineken; Ifeyinwa Madu, Brand Manager, Maltina; Akin Eso, COO Balmoral Group; Onyebuchi Allanah, Senior Brand Manager, Maltina; Ezekiel Adamu, CEO Balmoral Group/Co-founder, Wonderland Lagos; and Nnamdi Eke, Media & Brand PR Manager; Nigerian Breweries Plc at the Tree Lighting Event, Wonderland Lagos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...