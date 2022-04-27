Nigerian “Bitcoin Trader” Offers to Buy Nairaland for N150 Million, and Here’s What People Think

A Nigerian bitcoin trader, Gaius Chibueze, has taken to his Twitter to announce that he is willing to bid 150 million naira for Nairaland. And this comes amid news that Elon Musk now owns Twitter after his $44 billion bid.

“I am willing to offer 150 Million Naira to buy @nairaland and 10X it in the next 1 year,” the bitcoin trader said, adding, “My team in Lagos are ready for negotiation with the Team!”

And folks think this offer is ridiculous. “Nairaland that generates over 1million Naira daily on ads! This is a big slap on Seun Osewa, may be you should buy Crowwe, so that Adamu Garba can finally afford to pay for the APC presidential nomination form,” said one person.

Another added: “Even Linda Ikeji’s Blog is worth well over 500 million Naira as it were, talkmore of Nairaland that’s been a constant source of information for well over 2 decades.”

See his posts:

I am willing to offer 150 Million Naira to buy @nairaland and 10X it in the next 1 year. My team in Lagos are ready for negotiation with the Team! — BitcoinChief (TATCOIN TRADER) (@gaiuschibueze) April 26, 2022

See the reactions:

No cap but I believe that @seunosewa knows better than to undervalue the worth of @nairaland for this meagre amount.

Even Linda Ikeji's Blog is worth well over 500 million Naira as it were, talkmore of Nairaland that's been a constant source of information for well over 2 decades https://t.co/Xdrie0eFxS — Dáfídì •||• Threads •||• TalentSkout.xyz (@gominathebrand) April 26, 2022

To think that someone from nowhere would just come and offer #nairaland #150million buyout? That's a slap on Seun's. #nairaland is way more valuable than your change. https://t.co/0VYTYdYJlN — Sanusi (@mide_sanusi) April 26, 2022

This is a massive undervaluation of African startup… @nairaland is worth over $2Million judging by the Age of Domain and millions of Organic Traffic it attracts monthly… Pls come up with a better bid and stop forming @elonmusk https://t.co/LFaUaukBEL — Mo (@MOkunariwo) April 27, 2022

