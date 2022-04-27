Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Nigerian “Bitcoin Trader” Offers to Buy Nairaland for N150 Million, and Here’s What People Think

A Nigerian bitcoin trader, Gaius Chibueze, has taken to his Twitter to announce that he is willing to bid 150 million naira for Nairaland. And this comes amid news that Elon Musk now owns Twitter after his $44 billion bid.

“I am willing to offer 150 Million Naira to buy @nairaland and 10X it in the next 1 year,” the bitcoin trader said, adding, “My team in Lagos are ready for negotiation with the Team!”

And folks think this offer is ridiculous. “Nairaland that generates over 1million Naira daily on ads! This is a big slap on Seun Osewa, may be you should buy Crowwe, so that Adamu Garba can finally afford to pay for the APC presidential nomination form,” said one person.

Another added: “Even Linda Ikeji’s Blog is worth well over 500 million Naira as it were, talkmore of Nairaland that’s been a constant source of information for well over 2 decades.”

See his posts:

See the reactions:

