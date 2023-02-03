Nigerian Army opens 2023 Direct Short Service Enlistment

The Nigerian Army (NA) has called for applications from eligible citizens for commission into the Nigerian Army (NA) as Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) officers.

The service commission is open to both civilians and serving military personnel, an announcement on its website reads.

The Army said only military personnel sponsored to civil institutions by any of the Services of the Armed Forces shall be considered.

Applicants can register free at the Army portal and choose the DSSC option from the page from now till March 14, 2023.

Those who do not have an account are expected to sign up, log in, fill out the form and ensure all required documents are uploaded.

The requirements include a passport photograph, educational certificates, evidence of membership in professional bodies, a certificate of state of origin, a birth certificate or age declaration, NIN and BVN.

The Army is enlisting for its Medical Corps, Band Corps, Directorate of Legal Service, Directorate of Islamic Affairs, and Directorate of Chaplain Services (Protestant and Roman Catholic).

Applicants must be Nigerian, male or female between 20 and 30 years old, be medically, mentally and physically fit. Medical consultants could be between 25 -40 years by May.

Interested persons must be recommended by at least 2 referees who are either a Local Government Chairman/Secretary, a senior military or a police officer.

Applicant’s height must not be less than 1.68m (for males) and 1.65m (for females) and they must submit a letter of attestation from their former institutions.

They must have not been convicted by any court of law and must possess at least a first degree with not less than Second Class Lower Division or HND.

Also required is a birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, Hospital or Local Government Council or age declaration, and a certificate of state of origin.

Applicants must possess an NYSC discharge certificate or valid exemption certificate. Only post-secondary academic credentials obtained from 2013 to date will be considered.

