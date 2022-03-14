Nigerian Airlines to shut down Thursday over fuel scarcity

Nigerian Airline operators are demanding operational licenses from the federal government to begin importation of fuel, following the recent fuel scarcity rocking the country.

Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, warned that Airlines in the country would shut down operations over the non-availability of Aviation fuel to run their operations.

“We have only three more days, all airlines in Nigeria will shut down. We are not threatening this country, it is a fact,” Onyema said.

The Air Peace boss spoke at a meeting of oil marketers and Airline operators at the National Assembly.

Also in attendance at the meeting is the NNPC CEO, Mele Kyari and other stakeholders.

