Nigerian Airlines insist on flight shutdown Monday

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on Sunday said that they would go ahead with the withdrawal of flight operations on Monday.

AON President, Yunusa Abdulmunaf issued a statement on Sunday, explaining that the price of Jet A1, now being sold at N700 per litre, was not sustainable.

Noting that AON was aware of “frantic developments within the last 24 hours”, he said the body stands firmly by its decision.

He assured the airline owners were patriotic citizens and doing all they can to protect the public, contrary to “subjective schools of thought”.

The shutdown of operations, he added, was “a collective sacrifice for the common interest of our nation”.

Abdulmunaf regretted the position taken by Ibom Air, which announced it would not withdraw its services.

He added that “airlines are not on strike” but were private investors who do not depend on government funds.

“I use this medium to appeal to the conscience of our esteemed passengers for their understanding,” the statement added.

