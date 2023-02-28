Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu wins Benue, Obi second

Politics

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was the winner of the election in Benue State.

The presidential election collation centre in the state confirmed Tinubu’s win on Tuesday morning.

The APC’s Tinubu polled 310,468 votes against runner-up Peter Obi of the Labour Party taking 308,372 votes. In third place was Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 130,081 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 4,740.

The total number of registered voters was 2,772,977 and accredited voters put at 840,189.

The number of valid votes reached 770,075, while the rejected votes amounted to 27,687, with a total of 797,762 votes cast.

