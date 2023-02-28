NigeriaDecides: Tinubu leads Atiku, Obi as INEC declares 20 States

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu is in the lead after Saturday’s general election.

As of Monday night, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared collated results in 20 states.

Tinubu is ahead with 5,862,453 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has secured 4,288,434 votes so far.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, is currently in third place with 2,834,932; Rabiu Kwankwaso, New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, polled 1,315,549.

Interestingly, Tinubu is the only top contender that failed to win home state, losing Lagos to Obi. Atiku won in President Muhammadu Buhari’s state – Katsina.

The results from other states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, are expected to be presented today from 11am.

The International Conference Centre, ICC, in Abuja, venue of the national collation centre, remains under tight security.

Meanwhile, the opposition on Monday called for the suspension of the announcement of results citing irregularities, over-voting, refusal of officials to upload results on the INEC website, among others.

