Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

#NigeriaDecides: Tinubu leads Atiku, Obi as INEC declares 20 States

Politics

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu is in the lead after Saturday’s general election.

As of Monday night, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared collated results in 20 states.

Tinubu is ahead with 5,862,453 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has secured 4,288,434 votes so far.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, is currently in third place with 2,834,932; Rabiu Kwankwaso, New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, polled 1,315,549.

Interestingly, Tinubu is the only top contender that failed to win home state, losing Lagos to Obi. Atiku won in President Muhammadu Buhari’s state – Katsina.

The results from other states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, are expected to be presented today from 11am.

The International Conference Centre, ICC, in Abuja, venue of the national collation centre, remains under tight security.

Meanwhile, the opposition on Monday called for the suspension of the announcement of results citing irregularities, over-voting, refusal of officials to upload results on the INEC website, among others.

Latest

Sports

Ex-Nigeria Coach, Rohr, signs 3-year deal with Benin Republic

0
Former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, will take...
Politics

Obi records landslide victory in Imo State

0
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has won...
Politics

BREAKING: PDP, LP, ADC call for cancellation of elections, ask INEC Chair to step aside

0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP)...
News

Tinubu told to write ‘acceptance speech’ as president-elect

0
Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, has urged the Presidential...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Ex-Nigeria Coach, Rohr, signs 3-year deal with Benin Republic

0
Former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, will take...
Politics

Obi records landslide victory in Imo State

0
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has won...
Politics

BREAKING: PDP, LP, ADC call for cancellation of elections, ask INEC Chair to step aside

0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP)...
News

Tinubu told to write ‘acceptance speech’ as president-elect

0
Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, has urged the Presidential...
News

Accept defeat, retire to Dubai – Fayose taunts Atiku

0
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has urged...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ex-Nigeria Coach, Rohr, signs 3-year deal with Benin Republic

Emmanuel Offor -
Former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, will take charge of the Benin Republic national team after signing a three-year contract. According to La Nouvelle...
Read more

Obi records landslide victory in Imo State

Emmanuel Offor -
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has won the presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Imo State on...
Read more

BREAKING: PDP, LP, ADC call for cancellation of elections, ask INEC Chair to step aside

Emmanuel Offor -
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) have demanded a fresh election, saying the February 25 presidential...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: