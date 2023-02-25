Search
#NigeriaDecides: Obi defeats Atiku, Tinubu inside Aso Villa

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Saturday won in one of the polling units inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The polling unit, PU 131, is located opposite Pilot Gate, State House, Abuja.

After the voting process, Obi garnered 17 votes while Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) polled six votes.

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured three votes.

The Labour Party also won the National Assembly elections at the polling unit.

