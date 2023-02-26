Search
#NigeriaDecides: INEC extends voting till Sunday

News

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Saturday announced the extension period of voting for the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Presidential and National Assembly election was conducted on Saturday but due to the late arrival of voting materials and INEC staff, the Commission decided to extend the polls to February 26, 2023.

INEC said the decision was necessitated due to pockets of violence and ‘tactical disenfranchisement in some areas.

According to INEC, elections will continue in Lagos: Surulere, Ikate, Okota, Eti-Osa, Kosofe and Oshodi and some places in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Other places include Ebonyi, Rivers. Imo, Anambra, Kano, Edo, Delta, Kogi, Bayelsa, Enugu, Sokoto, Taraba, Abia, Ekiti.

The Commission said that voting in the mentioned areas will commence by 8am till 12pm on Sunday.

