The long-awaited presidential and National Assembly elections finally took place on Saturday, in a departure from the string of postponements that characterised the last three general elections.

Though marred by late arrivals by ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in some polling units, the elections went ahead without hitches in most parts of the country.

The commission’s apparent desire to meet expectations was matched by the palpable enthusiasm among voters across the country who showed up en masse to perform their civic duty. Voting, sorting and counting even continued into the dead of night at several polling units – several hours after the 2:30 pm limit for voters to present themselves for the exercise.

Despite these significant wins for Nigeria’s democracy, the electoral process at a number of polling stations was beleaguered by what some considered to be false starts.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on February 13, met with political parties in Abuja, resolving that the polling units with no registered voters be exempted from the elections.

At many of the polling centres where elections did take place, not even the weather could dampen voters’ spirits. In Abuja, Abia and Edo states, sudden rains defied the humid harmattan but numerous voters remained undeterred.

Leading candidates Bola Tinubu of the APC, Atik u Abuba kar of the PDP and Peter Obi of Labour Party all won their polling units, though the LP candidate made the statement of winning the Aso Rock poll, the target residence of the gladiators.

Counting of votes continues nationwide as a country of over 200 million people eagerly awaits its next leader.

