NigeriaDecides: Anger in Yenagoa over absence of electoral materials

Tempers flared in Yenagoa on Saturday as angry youths protest the non-availability of electoral materials at various polling units in the Bayelsa State capital.

Sources on the ground observed that as of 4pm at Ward 1 Ofum, Unit 62, Epie 3, among many wards and polling units, no official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was in sight, a situation that triggered anger in a lot of residents who came out with their Permanent Voter Cards to vote their preferred presidential and National Assembly candidates.

Also, all the polling units in the Kpansia area, Amarata, and Ovom were affected.

Some of the residents who spoke with Channels Television lamented that they trekked for long distances from their residences but unfortunately couldn’t vote due to the absence of electoral materials.

Though former President Goodluck Jonathan was able to vote at polling unit 13 in Otuoke, elections were yet to commence in many other wards and polling units in the state capital.

A lot of youths protested and called on INEC to ensure electoral materials are provided.

Security agencies consequently fired gunshots at the INEC office to scare away youths demanding the provision of materials to exercise their franchise.

