Nigeria will prevail over current security challenges – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is optimistic that Nigeria will overcome the myriad of security challenges besetting the nation.

The president stated this during a meeting with the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and a delegation of Tijjaniya movement (worldwide) led by the Grand Khalifah, Tidjani Ali Bin Arabi at the State House, Abuja on Friday.

The President also noted that his administration is well aware of its responsibility with regards to security and will continue to do its best.

He urged Nigerians to be fair to his government in assessing the security issue in the country by reflecting on what obtained at the time he took over in 2015.

According to him, some of the successes have marked a decisive break from the past, particularly in the Northeast and the South-South, while promising that even the Northwest which has given the nation some “headache” will experience a turnaround for the better.

He also urged citizens to take responsibility and show interest in the affairs of their own security and complement what the government is doing, saying: “we have done our best and we will continue to do more by pursuing coherent and consistent policies to deal with terrorism. I hope God will listen to our prayers.”

Turning to Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Governor of Kano State who brought the Grand Khalifa to Nigeria, President Buhari said: “We thank you for inviting them to come to pray for peace and stability in our country. We are grateful that they agreed to come.”

He joined them in praying that God will give guidance and strength to leaders to be accountable and do right in all things that they do.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...