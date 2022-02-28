Nigeria will be safe in my hands – Atiku

A former Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said Nigerians would be safe in his hands if he becomes President in 2023.

Atiku said he understands the country’s challenges; hence Nigerians would be in safe hands if he becomes President.

He spoke at the South-West edition of the Atiku Abubakar Town Hall Meetings of National Unity and Prosperity Forum 2022, powered by the Atiku Kawai Media Group, held in Lagos.

“I am aware of the daunting challenges faced by visioners as they struggle to create a nation out of an amalgamation of communities,” he said.

“The willpower and empathy required to fix Nigeria will need a leader who knows both the historical and contemporary issues of our generations.

“Nigeria and indeed Nigerians will be safe in my hands. And together, we can halt the slide and redirect our collective resources to build a prosperous country.”

Atiku is yet to formally declare his intentions to run for the presidency in 2023.

