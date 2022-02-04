Nigeria vs Ghana: NFF to sack two coaches, appoint Amuneke

The Nigeria Football Federation is set to fire two assistant coaches from the Super Eagles technical crew that went to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, SportingLife reports

The football house will also appoint Emmanuel Amuneke to join Augustine Eguavoen, ahead of the Super Eagles’ 2022 World Cup playoffs against Ghana in March.

Eguavoen went to the AFCON with as many as four assistant coaches including Salisu Yusuf, Paul Aigbogun and Joseph Yobo.

Amuneke has long been linked with the Eagles job, after he also played a similar role to Samson Siasia six years ago in a 2017 AFCON qualifier against Egypt.

The former Barcelona winger is expected to bring his tactical awareness to help the Eagles against the Black Stars.

Amuneke has consistently featured on the technical study groups for both FIFA and CAF.

