Nigeria v Sierra Leone: Peseiro targets first win as Eagles coach

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro will be desperate to see the team pick their first win under his tutelage when they take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Thursday (today).

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier will take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Peseiro started his reign on a losing note, with the Super Eagles going down to a 2-1 defeat to Mexico in a friendly in Dallas. The Super Eagles then lost 1-0 to Tricolor of Ecuador in the second game.

Peseiro now has another chance to celebrate a win against the Leone Stars, and he’s helped by a full compliment of all the invited players at his disposal.

The Super Eagles will also look to end their five-match winless run when they file out against the Leone Stars.

Peseiro’s charges are yet to taste victory since the 2-0 win against the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau in their final group game at AFCON 2021.

The Super Eagles were held to a 4-4 draw by Sierra Leone the last time both teams met in November 2020.

