Nigeria v Sierra Leone: Peseiro bans rings, earrings in Eagles camp

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has banned his players from wearing earrings and rings to training.

Peseiro, on Sunday night, took charge of his first training session on Nigerian soil since his appointment as head coach of the national team.

The Portuguese also met some of his key stars for the first time on Sunday with some of the players unable to travel to the United States of America for the friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

“He has told the players that he does not want to see anyone wearing finger rings to training and no earrings at all,” a top team official told totorinews.

Peseiro will look to win his first game when the Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Thursday.

