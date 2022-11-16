Nigeria v Portugal: Full house as Chukwueze hits Eagles camp

Samuel Chukwueze has finally joined his Super Eagles teammates in camp ahead of the international friendly against Portugal.

Chukwueze arrived the team’s camp in Lisbon on Tuesday night, leaving head coach Jose Peseiro with full compliment of the 23 invited players at his disposal.

The three-time African champions started preparation for the game on Monday.

The Super Eagles will have their last training session before the game on Wednesday (night).

The session will hold at the 50,000 capacity Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon.

23 Players In Camp:

Adeleye, Ekong, Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyemaechi, Akpoguma, Etebo, Duru, Dennis, Onuachu, Lookman, Bassey, Aribo, Ebuehi, Onyeka, Moffi, Awaziem, Bright, Simon, Okoye, Uzoho, Dessers, Chukwueze.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...