Nigeria v Mexico: Eagles camp swells with 13 players

A total of 13 players have arrived the Super Eagles camp in Dallas, Texas, United States of America ahead of the international friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

Eight players from the Nigeria Professional Football League left the country on Tuesday.

They have now been joined by the quintet of; William Troost-Ekong, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and Semi Ajayi.

The Super Eagles will hold their first training session ahead of the friendlies later on Thursday.

The Super Eagles will tackle the El Tri of Mexico in their first friendly at the AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas on Saturday.

The three-time African champions will face Ecuador four days later at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison.

The 13 players in Camp

Adewale (Akwa United), Olorunleke (Enyimba FC), Buhari (Plateau United), Madu (Rivers United), Rafiu (Rivers United), Mbaoma (Enyimba FC), Sanni (Katsina United),Bello (Akwa United), Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, William Ekong, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi

