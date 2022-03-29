Nigeria v Ghana: See Eagles likely starting XI

The Super Eagles of Nigeria host Ghana’s Black Stars in the second leg of their 2022 World Cup playoffs on Tuesday.

The Austine Eguavoen-led Eagles would need to be at their attacking best to get the ticket up for grabs, as a draw will not be enough.

Ahead of the clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium later this evening, Olisa.tv looks as the starting XI coach Eguavoen is likely to put out at the.

Francis Uzoho will almost definitely continue in goal for Nigeria, as he was the team’s best player in the first leg last Friday.

He will have ‘Oyinbo Wall’ of captain William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun again in front of him in central defence. The fullback positions will be taken by Ola Aina and Calvin Bassey, who might edge out Zaidu Sanusi.

In midfield, Eguavoen is likely to go with the trio of Joe Aribo, Etebo Oghenekaro and Frank Onyeka, with Kelechi Iheanacho missing out.

Upfront, Osimhen and Simon Moses definitely start, while the right flank will go to Emmanuel Dennis following the injury to Samuel Chukwueze.

