Nigeria v Ghana: ‘Okoye is Eagles no 1’ – Amuneke

Super Eagles coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, has revealed that Maduka Okoye remains Nigeria’s number one goalkeeper ahead of the forthcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Ghana’s Black Stars will host the first leg in Kumasi on March 25 and the reverse fixture will be played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on March 29.

However, with concern over the team’s goalkeeping department, Amuneke in an interview with Sports Radio Brila FM, said that the technical crew have so much confidence in Okoye.

“I’m not a goalkeeper trainer, but we have someone in that department, which is Alloy Agu.

“Regardless, Maduka Okoye is a good goalkeeper and human being, so we can’t because of one mistake dump (him).

“He’s playing for his team (Sparta), and that’s the most important thing.”

