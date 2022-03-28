Nigeria v Ghana: Ighalo charges Abuja fans to play their part

Nigerian international Odion Ighalo has said the Abuja fans have a big role to play in if the Super Eagles are to overcome Ghana and secure the 2022 World Cup ticket on Tuesday.

A win for the Eagles will seal qualification for this year’s World Cup holding in Qatar.

In the first leg played on Friday in Kumasi, the Eagles battled to a goalless draw against their eternal rivals.

Ighalo was an unused substitute in the encounter played in front of over 50,000 fans inside the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

And ahead of Tuesday’s tie, the Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia striker harped on the importance of the fans to secure qualification.

“We are condemned to win at home if we want to go to the World Cup we have to win,” Ighalo said after Sunday’s training. “We know it’s going to be a difficult game it’s going to be a tough one but the boys are ready we just call on the fans to come out in numbers to cheer us to victory on Tuesday.

“We are banking on the fans because they are our 12th men without them it’s going to be impossible so we want them to come out in numbers support us and cheer us to victory and by God’s grace we will win the game.”

