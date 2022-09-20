Nigeria v Algeria: 18 Players hit Eagles Camp

The camp of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Constantine, Algeria is booming with 18 players ahead of the friendly against the Desert Foxes.

Hadjuk Split of Croatia defender, Chidozie Awaziem was the first player to arrive team’s camp on Monday.

He was later joined later in the day by 17 other players to the delight of Jose Peseiro’s led technical crew.

The quartet of Francis Uzoho, Adewale Adebayo, Ebube Duru, Godwin Savioue and Kelechi Iheanacho are expected in camp on Tuesday morning.

The Super Eagles will take on Algeria at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran on Tuesday, September 27.

The three-time African champions have another friendly lined up for next month against Portugal.

