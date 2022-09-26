Nigeria plunges into darkness as national grid collapses again

The national grid of Nigerian electricity system has collapsed again, throwing the country into darkness.

The cause of the collapse, which occurred at 10:51 am on Monday, 26th September,2022, is yet to be ascertained as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commenced emergency operations to detect the cause.

A statement by one of the electricity distribution companies reads:

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 10:51am today, 26th September,2022. This has resulted to the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.

Thank you.

Signed:

Emeka Ezeh

Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC*

Another notice reads:

Dear Esteemed Customer,

We regret to inform you that the current outage is due to a system collapse on the national grid.

We are yet to ascertain the cause of the collapse and a possible restoration timeline. We will keep you updated on the situation.

Thank you for your understanding.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...