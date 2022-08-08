Nigeria Navy opens portal for 2022 recruitment

The Nigerian Navy has opened the online portal for the 2022/2023 recruitment exercise.

It noted that interested applicants can visit the Nigerian Navy recruitment portal www.joinnigeriannavy.com to fill out the application form and submit it online.

Nigerian Navy spokesman Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan last week said the recruitment was part of plans by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo to provide the needed manpower for the naval operations.

“The Nigerian Navy has made recruitment and engagement of men and women a top priority to build up its human resources on annual basis,” Ayo-Vaughan said.

“Just last Saturday, 1,008 ordinary sailors graduated from the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) in Onne, Rivers after six months of rigorous military training,” he said.

Ayo-Vaughan said that recruitments of personnel into the service were being carried out based on available resources and infrastructure.

He said that the recruitment was being handled expertly to ensure that people who served jail terms and those with questionable character were not recruited into the navy.

According to him, physical, medical, academic, and mental checks among other tests are also carried out to ensure only the best are recruited.

Ayo-Vaughan said applicants with school certificates must be between the age of 18 and 22 by January 2023, while those with higher qualifications must be between the age of 18 and 26.

The minimum age requirement for application is 18 and the maximum age is 35.

The minimum height for male applicants is 1.69 while the female is 1.65.

The academic qualifications for the 2022/2023 Nigerian Navy recruitment are SSCE, NECO, and NABTEB with 5 Credits including Maths and English.

Persons with Higher Qualifications ND, HND or BSC will be admitted based on the position applied for.

The next phase of recruitment will be an aptitude test that shortlisted candidates must sit for.

The steps to apply for the recruitment is to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com, click apply on the portal, fill the online application form and upload the document required and submit once completed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...