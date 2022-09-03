Nigeria is second most terrorized country in the world – Jihad Analytics

The Global and International Terrorism Research/Analysis group, Jihad Analytics, says Nigeria now ranks the second most terrorized country by the Islamic State terrorist group globally.

Jihad Analytics specializes in the collation of data on terrorist activities worldwide.

According to the data by Jihad Analytics, Iraq came tops, with Nigeria and Syria taking second and third positions respectively.

The report is coming against the backdrop of frequent claims by the Nigerian government that terrorists have been degraded to the barest minimum.

The report revealed that between January and June 2022, Iraq recorded the highest number of terrorist attacks at 337, whereas Nigeria recorded 305 attacks compared to Syria’s 142 terrorist attacks.

The revelation by Jihad Analytics showed that the Boko Haram and ISWAP Terrorist groups were mostly responsible for the attacks.

