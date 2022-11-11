Friday, November 11, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

‘Nigeria in safe hands’ – Aisha Buhari endorses Tinubu

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, has assured Nigerians of the presidency of the All Progressives Congress, APC, flag bearer, Bola Tinubu.

Aisha Buhari assured that Nigeria would be safe under Tinubu’s guidance.

She spoke at the one-day public symposium with the theme: “Dissecting the Asiwaju manifesto – Renewed Hope 2023” in Abuja.

The First Lady was represented at the event by Asabe Bashir, the Matron of the APC Women Campaign Team.

She said Tinubu’s antecedents have shown that he would serve Nigeria well.

Mrs Buhari urged Tinubu to consider women in the area of national security.

According to Aisha: “I have gone through the manifesto of our presidential candidate and have no doubt that given his experience in governance and passion to make a positive impact in our national development, we would be in safe hands.

“I would suggest that every idea and strategy for national security must factor in women.

“This is because the world has accepted the reality that women are agents of peace, growth and development.”

