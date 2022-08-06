Nigeria has lost battle to terrorists – Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams and the Pan Yoruba Group, Voice of Reason (VOR) have urged the Federal Government to use regionalism as solution to tackle the various security challenges in the country.

Aare Gani Adams made the disclosure while hosting the newly appointed leaders of the Yoruba group at his Omole Phase 2 residence in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Yoruba war general said Nigeria “has lost the battle to secure the country to terrorists,” who daily terrorise the people across the country, DailyTrust writes.

He explained that the formation of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) was in response to the prolonged security challenges bedeviling the region, maintaining that the security group is always ready to secure the region.

Adams stated further that the visit by the leadership of VOR was in response to the growing concern of prominent Yoruba sons and daughters and other well-meaning Nigerians on the security quagmire across the south west region.

“I want to thank the leadership of VOR, a group of prominent Yoruba sons and daughters comprising intellectuals for this meeting. From their history, VOR has been consistent in promoting the ideals of true federalism,” he said.

Chairman of the group, Otunba Olusola Adekanola said the meeting with the Yoruba leader was aimed at proffering a lasting solution to the security challenges in the South West.

Adekanola restated that the Yoruba group is concerned about the protracted security challenges in the country, saying regionalism remains the only solution to tackling the myriads of security challenges in the region.

The Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Prof. Raheem Kolawole, in his remarks urged other prominent Yoruba groups to rally round the Yoruba generalissimo in his efforts to ensure that the south west region is safe for the people.

