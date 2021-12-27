Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire are West Africa’s biggest debtors in 2021 – REPORT

Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire are the biggest West African debtors as they have public debts in the range of $79.5 billion, $21.9 billion and $19.5 billion respectively, according to a new report.

This was reported by a leading German market and consumer data provider, Statista stating that governments in the West African region borrowed massively in 2021.

“As of 2021, the total external public debt in West Africa amounted to around 164 billion dollars. Nigeria and Ghana recorded the highest levels of debt in the region, at approximately 79.54 billion US dollars and 21.91 billion US dollars respectively.

“On the other hand, Gambia and Guinea-Bissau registered the lowest values at 823 million US dollars and 382 million US dollars respectively,” the report partly read.

Statista revealed the countries with their debts as Nigeria – $79.5 billion, Ghana – $21.9 billion, Cote d’Ivoire – $19.5 billion, Senegal $13.7 billion, Mali – $5.1 billion, Guinea – $4.8 billion, Niger Republic – $4.2 billion, Benin Republic – $3.8 billion, Burkina Faso – $3.7 billion, Cape Verde $1.9 billion, Sierra Leone – $1.8 billion, Togo $1.4 billion, Liberia – $1.3 billion, Guinea-Bissau – $382 million and the Gambia – $823 million.

Online news medium, GhanaWeb, who published the report, said the debt stock of 15 West African nations have increased significantly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...