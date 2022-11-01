Nigeria, Ghana and Benin submit joint bid to host 2025 AFCON

West African trio of Nigeria, Ghana and Benin Republic will present a combined bid to host the 2025 African Cup of Nations.

This is aid reports that North Africans Algeria and Morocco are billed to compete with Nigeria and its neighboring Benin Republic for the opportunity to host.

“There’s a discussion that Ghana should bid with the likes of Nigeria and Benin. We are still considering it. We have not taken a decision yet but there is that discussion that we should get sister countries so that we can put in that bid,” Ghana’s sports minister, Mustapha Ussif was quoted by Kickgh.com.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) initially decided to give Guinea the hosting rights to the competition, but they later changed their minds due to a lack of funding to build the necessary infrastructure.

The continental football governing body anticipates receiving finished proposals for AFCON 2025 by December 16 in Cairo, together with supporting documentation, potential host cities, and government guarantees.

Nigeria and Ghana shared hosting duties for the 2000 AFCON, which was won by Cameroon.

