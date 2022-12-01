Nigeria first Africa country to have e-passport, number 5 in the world

Nigeria has become the number one country in Africa to have enhanced e-passport while it currently sits in the number five position on the global list.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola disclosed this on Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 during the launching of the enhanced e-Passport and Passport Production Centre for Nigerians in Canada.

Giving further insight into the significant of the enhanced e-Passport, Aregbesola said the document is the latest technology in identity documentation, passport administration and issuance.

“It comes in various categories, including the 64-page-10-year validity Passport which is quite convenient for frequent travellers. It is a product of the latest technology in passport administration and issuance,” he said.

Ogbeni Aregbesola stated further that only very few countries in the world can boast of having the enhanced e-Passport as of today and was proud to announce that Nigeria is among those privileged countries for now.

“Indeed, Nigeria is among the first five countries in the world and the first in Africa to have this enhanced e-passport,” he said.

The Interior Minister also narrated the special features that make the document unique: “the document is of higher grade with additional 25 security features than the one currently in use.

“It is polycarbonate in design and therefore water-resistant. It cannot be compromised by counterfeiters and identity thieves”.

