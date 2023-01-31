Nigeria falls in latest corruption ranking

Nigeria has fallen four places from 154 out of 180 countries and territories in the latest ranking of the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International on Tuesday.

Although the country maintained its previous score of 24 out of 100 points in 2022, it fell to 150.

According to the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, which aggregated data from eight different, the latest ranking on the level of corruption in the public sector, indicates that the CPI index for the country has remained consistently low in the last 10 years, while the lack of transparency in Nigeria’s security sector has weakened the country.

The ranking which comes less than a month before Nigeria’s general election is not intended to make Nigeria look bad or unresponsive to the corruption challenge, according to the Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), AUWAL Rafsanjani.

The group further asked the electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to play its role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections in a fair and free manner and according to the Electoral Act.

