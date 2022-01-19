Nigeria edge Guinea-Bissau to maintain perfect record

Sadiq Umar and William Troost-Ekong grabbed the goals as the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Guinea Bissau 2-0 to maintain their perfect record in the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The already qualified Eagles looked too strong for the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau, and made their dominance count with two clinical second-half strikes to claim all three points.

Umar, guilty of missing a number of chances, finally converted after being picked out by strike partner Kelechi Iheanacho, before Ekong made sure of the win with a close range finish following good work from substitute Moses Simon.

Elsewhere in the group, seven-time champions Egypt made it through to the knockout rounds courtesy of a 1-0 win over Sudan in Yaounde.

Sudan and Guinea-Bissau exit the competition with just a point each after three games.

