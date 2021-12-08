Nigeria accounts for 27% of global malaria deaths – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says Nigeria accounted for 27% of malaria-related deaths in 2020.

The organisation disclosed this in its 2020 World Malaria report released on Monday, saying 29 of the 85 countries that were malaria-endemic accounted for about 96% of malaria cases and deaths globally.

“About 96% of malaria deaths globally were in 29 countries. Six countries – Nigeria (27%), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (12%), Uganda (5%), Mozambique (4%), Angola (3%), and Burkina Faso (3%) – accounted for just over half of all malaria deaths globally in 2020.

“Twenty-nine countries accounted for 96% of malaria cases globally, and six countries – Nigeria (27%), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (12%), Uganda (5%), Mozambique (4%), Angola (3.4%) and Burkina Faso (3.4%) – accounted for about 55% of all cases globally,” the report read in part.

In the data provided, the WHO noted that Africa had a total of 602,000 deaths out of the estimated 627,000, and Nigeria accounted for 27 per cent of the malaria deaths on the planet, which was followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo with 13.2 percent.

It also added that Sub-Saharan Africa had the heaviest malaria burden, accounting for about 95% of all malaria cases and 96% of all deaths in 2020. About 80% of deaths in the region are among children under 5 years of age.

