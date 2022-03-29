Nigeria 1-1 Ghana: Super Eagles knocked out of World Cup

Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 18 years after being held to a 1-1 draw by Ghana in the second leg of the playoff in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Austine Eguavoen led side needed an outright win to advance to the World Cup finals but could only eke out a 1-1 draw against perennial rivals Ghana.

The Black Stars shot ahead in the 11th minute when Thomas Partey’s speculative shot squirmed under stand-in goalie Francis Uzoho. But the Eagles drew level from the spot minutes later, sipper William Troost-Ekong firing in from the spot after Ademola Lookman was tripped in the Ghana box.

Victor Osimhen had an effort ruled out for offside just before half-time, and that was the last threatening attacking foray by a surprisingly demure Eagles despite vociferous support from the packed crowd at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

The result means Ghana head to their fourth World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

