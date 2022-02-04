Niger Governor Backs Lawmaker For APC National Chairmanship Post

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has expressed his support for the lawmaker representing Niger East, Senator Sani Musa, who is aspiring to become the next National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Musa, a leading contender for the position of the ruling party’s national chairman, is the Chairman of, the Senate Services Committee in the upper Chamber.

While receiving the senator in the company of the National Assembly Niger Caucus at the Government House, Minna on Thursday, Governor Bello said he will do whatever he can to see that Musa gets the position.

“It is time for North Central to be fully represented,” the governor said, adding that he specifically wants someone from Niger State to occupy the position of National Chairman.

The delegation, which was led by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate and Leader of the Niger State National Assembly Caucus, Senator Sabi Abdullahi said the purpose of their visit was to present Senator Sani Musa officially to the state and seek every form of support possible.

Sen. Sabi appealed to the governor to follow through with the process like his personal project.

In his response, Governor Bello said he was pleased to know that his brother and friend, Senator Musa, was vying for the national chairmanship position of the APC.

He equally applauded the unity among members of the National Assembly from Niger State, promising to give his support and resources to actualize the project and bring the exalted position to North Central and Niger State in particular.

Speaking in an interview, Senator Sani Musa explained that his desire to go for the national Chairmanship position of the APC is to build ideology for the party and to ensure that the party becomes an institution.

The Lawmaker maintained that APC being the largest political party in Africa, must have a leadership that is coherent to ensure good governance in the country.

While calling for discipline and tolerance among members of the party, the lawmaker said he is not worried by the arrays of contestants of the top position of the ruling party.

Similarly, the state APC Chairman, Zakari Jikantoro said, Senator Musa, is the only one that has officially notified the party at the state level of his aspiration, promising that they will accord him the necessary support.

