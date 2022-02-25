Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Become First Same-Sex Couple to Cover Essence Magazine

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts made history yesterday.
The couple who have been married for nearly two years are the cover stars for Essence’s March/April 2022 issue.
Celebrating this, Nash wrote: “Making H E R S T O R Y 💫👑🖤. Thank you @essence for choosing The Betts as your FIRST same sex couple to cover you [sic] magazine! #BettsOfWorlds #MakingHistory #Herstory #BlackHistoryMonth”
Sharing the cover in her own post, Betts, 42, wrote: “H E R S T O R Y 🦋 Thank you @essence for allowing L❤️ve to win! First #SameSex couple to Ever grace the Cover 👽🙏🏾”
Check them out: