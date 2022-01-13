Nicole Chikwe Opens up About Trolling While Dating Naeto C

Nicole Chikwe is opening up on what it was like to date a celebrity like Naeto C.

The mother of two and wife to the former rapper shared how she was severely trolled on Twitter between 2010-2012 and was made she to feel underservin of being with a star of that magnitude.

In an Instagram post, Nicole shared what she described as the origin story of her “finest girl in Lagos” campaign.

Nicole Chikwe revealed that she was constantly told she was ugly and everything from her hair to her teeth was criticised.

She also went on to add how a male senior fro.lm her secondary school went on Twitter to say that she was not among the 100 finest girls in Lagos and didn’t deserve Naeto C. Nicole stated that he used his supposed “knowledge” of her to validate his claim.

However, the journey made a her develop a tough skin and led her to a place where she began to fall in love with herself within and without and today, she can confidently boast of being the 17th finest girl in Lagos.

