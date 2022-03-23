Nicolas Cage Speaks About His Fifth Marriage, Says It Will Be His Last: ‘This Is It’

For his latest GQ cover story, Nicolas Cage opened up about his marriage and why he will never remarry if he ever were to split from his fifth wife, Riko Shibata.

“I am a romantic, and when I’m in love, I want to give that person everything I can,” he said. “It’s my expression of saying, ‘I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ And this is it for me. I mean, this is not happening again. This is it. This is it.”

He and Shibata are expecting their first child together, and he also revealed that they have already chosen two names for the baby: Akira Francesco for a boy and Lennon Augie for a girl.

“Augie was my father’s nickname. And my uncle has decided to change his name to Francesco,” Cage said. “I think it’s so sweet. It’s like a little edamame. A little bean.” See the photos from his cover story: View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ (@gq)

