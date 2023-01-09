Nicolas Cage Says He is Not Interested in the ‘Star Wars’ Universe: ‘I’m a Trekkie, Man’

Nicolas Cage got candid about what he thinks about the Star Wars universe.

Discussing this in a recent interview, Cage told Kevin Polowy, a Senior Correspondent for Yahoo Entertainment, that he isn’t interested in the franchise.

“No is the answer, and I’m not really down,” Cage said. “I’m a Trekkie man. … I’m on the Enterprise. That’s where I roll.”

This comes after it was revealed that he could be recruited for a Star Wars gig.

I grew up watching Shatner,” Cage said. “I thought Pine was terrific in the movies. I think the movies are outstanding. I like the political and the sociological.”

He continued, “To me, what science fiction is really all about and why it’s such an important genre is that is really where you can say whatever you want, however you feel. You put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time in the future, and you can without people just jumping on it. You can really express your thoughts, like Orwell or whomever in the science fiction format. And Star Trek really embraced that, I thought.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...