Nicolas Cage Says He Doesn’t Like to Be Called an ‘Actor.’ He Prefers ‘Thespian’

Nicolas Cage is more than just an actor.

The Oscar-winner appeared in the recent episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, where he explained his problem with the title and why he prefers a different label.

“I really don’t like the word ‘actor.’ For me it always implies, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, therefore he’s a great liar,’” Cage told the hosts.

He continued, “With the risk of sounding like a pretentious a-hole, I like the word ‘thespian’ because to me thespian means you’re going into your heart, or you’re going into your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you’re bringing something back to communicate with the audience.”

He went on to compare his acting approach to shamanism. “What early shamans would do is go into flights of imagination to find answers to help their village,” he continued. “I like looking at it like that, with the risk of sounding completely absurd and ridiculous. I like the idea of it being something a little more organic and less artificial.”

You can check out the full episode here.

