Nicola Sturgeon quits as Scotland's First Minister

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that she is resigning as Scotland’s first minister after more than eight years in the role.

The Scottish National Party leader said that she knew “in my head and in my heart” that this was the right time to step down.

She made the announcement at a hastily-arranged news conference in Edinburgh.

The first minister said she would remain in office until her successor was elected.

Ms Sturgeon is the longest-serving first minister and the first woman to hold the position.

She said serving in the role had been “a privilege beyond measure”.

But she added: “Since the very first moment in the job, I have believed that part of serving well would be to know, almost instinctively, when the time is right to make way for someone else.

“And when that time came, to have the courage to do so, even if to many across the country, and in my party, might feel it too soon.

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it is right for me, for my party and for the country.

“And so today I am announcing my intention to step down as first minister and leader of my party.”

