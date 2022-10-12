Nicki Minja Declares Herself the “Baddest Alive” in New Stunning Photos

Nicki Minaj continues to reign supreme.

The rap legend took to her Twitter to share new photos of herself rocking custom-made red jacket and thigh-high boots, the look complete with flowing black hair.

“Thing about me I’m the baddest alive,” she captioned the photos.

☝️ thing about me I’m the baddest alive 😉 pic.twitter.com/ByEfuXW3D5 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 11, 2022

And this comes one day after she was revealed as the face of the potato chips snack brand, Rap Snacks, which sold out as soon as the deal dropped.

See the post:

Y’all. They restocked it on the site & y’all bought all of them AGAIN!!!! TWICE IN ONE DAY!!!!! SOLD-OUT. TWICE!!!! y’all 🤣 my babies rlly hungry chi 😫 https://t.co/857jsir0Ve — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 11, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...