Wednesday, October 12, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Nicki Minja Declares Herself the “Baddest Alive” in New Stunning Photos

Nicki Minaj continues to reign supreme.

The rap legend took to her Twitter to share new photos of herself rocking custom-made red jacket and thigh-high boots, the look complete with flowing black hair.

“Thing about me I’m the baddest alive,” she captioned the photos.

And this comes one day after she was revealed as the face of the potato chips snack brand, Rap Snacks, which sold out as soon as the deal dropped.

See the post:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: