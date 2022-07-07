Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sentenced to a Year of Home Confinement and Three Years Probation Over Sex Offender Case

Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, has been sentenced to one year of home confinement, three years probation, and fined $55,000 for failing to register as a sex offender in California, Rolling Stone is reporting.

Recall that he was registered as a sex offender after he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in the state in 1995. He relocated to California with Minaj in July 2019 and a few months later, when he was arrested at a traffic stop, authorities noticed he failed to register in California, which he is required by law to do. He was later arrested again for failing to register as a sex offender in March 2020, and pleaded guilty in September 2021.

Days ago, prosecutors asked the court to sentence him to jail as appropriate punishment. However, Judge Michael Fitzgerald said in the sentencing hearing that because of the less severe nature of his case, plus the fact that sending him to jail in the time of COVID would strain the prison, it is better he serves his time at home.

While Nicki wasn’t in court to support her husband, she wrote a letter in which she said that sending Petty to prison would severely impact their nearly 2-year-old son. “I have no doubt my son would be traumatized if his father would be taken out of his life,” she wrote. “I’ve known Kenneth Petty for over 20 years, when I first met him I knew he needed guidance… I’ve seen his genuine evolution first hand.”

Petty himself also showed remorse for this offense. “I take full responsibility for whatever happens today,” he said. “I’m ashamed, embarrassed and disrespected my wife’s brand. There are no excuses, I broke the law. I thank you for giving me the chance to speak, to apologize.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...