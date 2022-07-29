Nicki Minaj Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Six-Part Documentary Series ‘Nicki’

Nicki Minaj has shared the trailer for her much-anticipated six-part documentary series Nicki.
On Instagram, she teased that the documentary would be “coming out sooner than you think.”
She continued, adding: “I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.”