Nicki Minaj to Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj!

The rap legend will receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform at the 2022 VMAs, scheduled to air live from Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

The rapper and songwriter is a 17-time VMAs nominee and five-time VMAs winner. She won her first Moon Person for best hip-hop video in 2011. This year she is nominated in the best hip-hop category.

Congrats again to her!

